Fast rising Harrison impressed by USF's plan for the future
Emerald HS (Sc) defensive end Robby Harrison is becoming one of the hottest recruits in the 2022 class this summer. Harrison has been camping and sending out highlights across the southeast and picking up offers. Among the recent schools to jump in the mix is South Florida. The talented defender spoke with Bulls Insider about his new Bulls offer and visit plans.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news