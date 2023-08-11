1. It's time for Alabama fans to worry about Auburn on the recruiting trail.

Williams: FACT. In the last month, Auburn was able to flip four-star wide receiver Perry Thompson from Alabama. The Tigers also swooped in and flipped the No. 2 outside linebacker Demarcus Riddick from Georgia, a prospect Alabama was also heavily courting. Since Hugh Freeze has been at Auburn he's been flipping so many high-profile prospects from other traditional blueblood programs that IHOP cooks are impressed. Freeze hasn't coached his first game at Auburn yet, but he's already winning one-on-one recruiting battles with Alabama. That will add plenty of fire in the Iron Bowl showdowns with Nick Saban. Garcia: FICTION. I'm almost - almost - there. Many different programs have challenged recruiting king Nick Saban over the last two decades - most notably Georgia - but at different points the worry meter in Tuscaloosa was more pointed toward Florida, Florida State and even Texas A&M before Auburn. But that feels so different in the class of 2024. Auburn has already flipped a pair of Alabama commitments, and just as impressively it won out for Riddick over both Saban and Kirby Smart. Those splashes, especially on defense despite the offensive-minded Freeze leading the Tigers program, should not be overlooked moving forward. My hesitation here is the novelty of the new staff working well on the Plains, especially in the offseason, where we have seen many programs come and go before it counts on Saturdays.

2. Mississippi prospects continue to land outside of state lines, and that's a trend we should expect to continue.

Jamonta Waller (Rivals.com)

Patterson: FACT. With so many factors in play now, from NIL opportunities to conference realignment, it’s not difficult to imagine more and more top players from Mississippi leaving the state in future. In the 2024 cycle, Jamonta Waller and Kahnen Daniels are headed to Florida. The top-ranked player in the state, Kamarion Franklin, looks to be headed out of the state, as well. That’s not to say that everybody will leave, but it’s not far-fetched to see more top talent looking elsewhere. Garcia: FACT. It's never easy to pluck elite talent from the state of Mississippi, but with the combination of a coaching change in Starkville and Ole Miss' reliance on the transfer portal - coupled with NIL movement and newer staffs like Florida and Auburn with true ties to the state - this trend won't soon slow down. On top of that, it's all but proven that national title contenders need to recruit nationally to remain near the mountaintop, pushing the Egg Bowl programs further into the SEC footprint while the traditional powers continue to explore new territory within the still underrecruited state in some respects. The more new programs - like Oklahoma and Arkansas - make waves into the state the more fluidity we'll continue to see there.

3. South Florida holds the No. 1 recruiting ranking among Group of Five programs. It will hold on to that spot.

South Florida coach Alex Golesh (USA Today Sports Images)