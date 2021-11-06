Expected Visitors for USF-Houston
South Florida will host several key targets for the Houston game Saturday night in Raymond James Stadium as the Bulls aim for the first signature win of the Jeff Scott era.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news