TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 16, 2021) – Today South Florida will play in Raymond James Stadium for the first time since Sept. 18 with a noon kickoff versus Tulsa.

Despite a busy week of game preparation USF (1-4, 0-1 American) plans to host a variety of prospects including a 2022 commit, multiple three-star prospects in the 2022 class, multiple three-star prospects in the 2023 class and a four-star Rivals250 prospect in the junior class plus an Orlando sophomore and a Tampa freshman.

