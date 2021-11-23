Everything USF Coach Jeff Scott said in his UCF Week presser

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 23, 2021) – South Florida plays its final game of the 2021 season Friday against UCF at The Bounce House in an American Athletic Conference contest. The game may be seen on ESPN.

USF (2-9, 1-6 American) has lost four consecutive games overall and four straight to UCF.



UCF (7-4, 4-3 American) defeated Connecticut 49-17 last Saturday



Tuesday morning Bulls head coach Jeff Scott talked about the decision to fire Defensive Coordinator Glenn Spencer, preparing for UCF, Xavier Weaver and more.



