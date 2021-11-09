Everything USF Coach Jeff Scott said in his Cincinnati Week presser

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 9, 2021) – South Florida plays its final home game of the season on Friday night when No. 2/3 Cincinnati comes to Raymond James Stadium for an American Athletic Conference contest. The game may be seen on ESPN2.

Against Houston the USF (2-7, 1-4 American) upset bid came up short despite scoring 42 points and gaining 399 total yards against the Cougars' fourth-ranked defense.

Cincinnati (9-0, 5-0 American) remained undefeated after squeaking by visiting Tulsa 28-20 Saturday at Nippert Stadium.

Tuesday morning Bulls head coach Jeff Scott previewed Cincinnati, talked about Timmy McClain's improvement, provide injury updates and more.



Watch and listen to Coach Scott’s press conference in the media player below.