Everything South Florida men's basketball coach said at Media Day

TAMPA, Fla., (Sept. 28, 2021) – South Florida men’s basketball coach Brian Gregory met with the media to discussed the Bulls’ offseason and the upcoming season which starts in 43-days against Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 9 in the Yuengling Center.

With ten new scholarship players, Gregory talked about his team's chemistry, how his three returning players have improved since last season, his two new assistant coaches and more.

