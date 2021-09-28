Everything South Florida men's basketball coach said at Media Day
TAMPA, Fla., (Sept. 28, 2021) – South Florida men’s basketball coach Brian Gregory met with the media to discussed the Bulls’ offseason and the upcoming season which starts in 43-days against Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 9 in the Yuengling Center.
With ten new scholarship players, Gregory talked about his team's chemistry, how his three returning players have improved since last season, his two new assistant coaches and more.
Watch and listen to everything Coach Scott said in the media players below.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.
You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.