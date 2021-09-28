Everything South Florida football coach Jeff Scott said ahead of SMU

TAMPA, Fla., (Sept. 28, 2021) – South Florida football coach Jeff Scott met with the media Tuesday ahead of the Bulls’ first American Athletic Conference opener at SMU. The game will kick at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU AT Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Scott talked about how well the USF (1-4, 0-0) special teams unit is playing, how pleased he was with the performance of the Bulls’ offensive line and freshman QB Timmy McClain at BYU, how explosive the SMU (4-0, 0-0) offense is and more.

Watch and listen to everything Coach Scott said in the media player below.