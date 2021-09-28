Everything South Florida football coach Jeff Scott said ahead of SMU
TAMPA, Fla., (Sept. 28, 2021) – South Florida football coach Jeff Scott met with the media Tuesday ahead of the Bulls’ first American Athletic Conference opener at SMU. The game will kick at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU AT Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Scott talked about how well the USF (1-4, 0-0) special teams unit is playing, how pleased he was with the performance of the Bulls’ offensive line and freshman QB Timmy McClain at BYU, how explosive the SMU (4-0, 0-0) offense is and more.
Watch and listen to everything Coach Scott said in the media player below.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.
You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.