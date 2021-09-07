Everything Jeff Scott said on Tuesday of Florida game week
TAMPA, Fla., (Sept. 7, 2021) – It’s a new day and a new week for the South Florida football team. Head Coach Jeff Scott met with the media Tuesday morning and talked about the Bulls learning from their shutout loss to North Carolina State to open the season and focusing on Saturday’s home opener against Florida.
Watch, and listen to everything Scott said during his weekly press conference in the media player below.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.
You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.