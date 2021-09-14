Everything Jeff Scott said on Tuesday of FAMU game week
TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 14, 2021) – South Florida Bulls head coach Jeff Scott met with the media Tuesday to discuss Saturday night’s opponent Florida A&M, the loss to Florida, building off of the last two quarters against the Gators and who will start at quarterback against the Rattlers.
Watch and listen to everything Scott said in the media players below.
