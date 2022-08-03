Everything Gerry Bohanon said in his first media availability at USF

TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 3, 2022) – South Florida quarterback Gerry Bohanon spoke to reporters for the first time Wednesday afternoon in the Lee Roy Selmon Athletics Center, HOF Room.

Bohanon started 12 games last season at Baylor, leading the Bears to a Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl victory against Ole Miss. He will compete with Timmy McClain to be the Bulls starter this season.

