TAMPA, Fla., (Aug. 29, 2023) – Game week has finally arrived.

Tuesday morning South Florida head coach Alex Golesh held his weekly press conference and fielded several questions about the Bulls’ roster heading into Saturday’s season opener at Western Kentucky, the preseason favorites to win Conference USA. Golesh was also asked if he was ready to announce a starting quarterback.

The press conference was held via Zoom instead of in-person due to the approach of Hurricane Idalia and the closure of the USF campus.