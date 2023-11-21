TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 21, 2023) – Tuesday morning South Florida (5-6; 3-4 American) head coach Alex Golesh and select players met with the media in the lobby of The Porter Family Indoor Performance Facility ahead of Saturday's matchup against American Athletic Conference foe Charlotte (3-8; 2-5 American) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Charlotte is the fifth first-year AAC foe the Bulls face in 2023 and the third first-ever meeting with a program on the year, joining Rice and UTSA.

When the Bulls take the field Friday night, they will be going after their third road victory of the season (would be most since 2017), sixth win overall this season, victory No. 100 in the stadium they began playing in in 1998 and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.