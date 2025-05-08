USF lands former Rivals150 WR Tyler Williams from the portal

Former Rivals150 wide receiver Tyler Williams signed with Georgia out of high school and then transferred to Minnesota last year, but he has yet to even play a full game's worth of snaps in his two college seasons. He aims to change that in Tampa as the Lakeland native announced his decision to come home to USF on Thursday.

Williams played just three offensive snaps in Minneapolis after playing 33 at Georgia as a true freshman. He comes to Tampa with three years of eligibility remaining on his clock.



