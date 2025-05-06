in other news

Published May 6, 2025
Bulls add former Kent State LB Rocco Nicholl
Kelly Quinlan  •  BullsInsider
Publisher

Former Kent State linebacker Rocco Nicholl is transferring to South Florida, adding a very talented linebacker to the Bulls' defense. Nicholl battled injuries at Kent State but managed 61 total tackles last season in just eight games of action and seven starts.

Nicholl racked up over 1,000 career snaps in three seasons of action in Ohio. He adds a strong run defense element to South Florida's LB corps.

