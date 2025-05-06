Bulls add former Kent State LB Rocco Nicholl

in other news
Bulls add former Oklahoma RB Sam Franklin in the portal
South Florida picked up another key piece for the 2025 football team with the commitment of former Oklahoma running
Bulls add commitment from local WR Dmari Roberts for 2026
On the heels of a spring game visit to South Florida for the Bulls annual spring game, Lakewood HS wide receiver Dmari
USF spring football game observations and notes
TAMPA- South Florida's spring game was an interesting look at the current state and future of the Bulls program.
USF Spring Game updates
TAMPA- USF football wraps up spring action with a scrimmage in Corbett Stadium and we are there for the action.
Former Kent State linebacker Rocco Nicholl is transferring to South Florida, adding a very talented linebacker to the Bulls' defense. Nicholl battled injuries at Kent State but managed 61 total tackles last season in just eight games of action and seven starts.
Nicholl racked up over 1,000 career snaps in three seasons of action in Ohio. He adds a strong run defense element to South Florida's LB corps.
