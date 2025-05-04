USF adds portal DB commit Cedrick Hawkins from UCF

Former 4-star safety Cedrick Hawkins, who signed with Ohio State and transferred to UCF last year, will head down I-4 to USF as a transfer. Hawkins announced his decision on Sunday to become a Bull.

Hawkins did not play at Ohio State and only played two games at UCF last season after transferring back home from Ohio. He played 13 defensive snaps against New Hampshire at free safety and one special teams snap against Arizona State last year for the Knights.

Hawkins gives the Bulls a veteran body with a lot of untapped upside to help bolster the secondary.