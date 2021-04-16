BullsInsider - ETSU guard Serrel Smith to transfer to South Florida

TAMPA, Fla., (APR. 16, 2021) – East Tennessee State junior guard Serrel Smith Jr. announced he will transfer to South Florida today. He has two seasons of eligibility, including the 'Covid Year.'

Smith started in 17 of the 25 games he played at ETSU and averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder played his first two seasons at Maryland. Smith Jr. totaled 157 points, 65 rebounds, 29 assists and 12 steals in 61 games for the Terrapins. He played in 27 games during his sophomore season helping to lead Maryland to a Big Ten Championship.

