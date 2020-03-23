News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 11:55:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

End of season Q&A with Brian Gregory part III

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

On Thursday, one week after the college basketball season ended prematurely, BullsInsider.com spoke one-on-one with USF Bulls men’s basketball head coach Brian Gregory about his thoughts on a variety of topics.

In part three of our conversation Gregory talks about The American all-conference teams, roster attrition, and being in a dead period until April 15 due to concerns over coronavirus.

USF Bulls head coach Brian Gregory reacts against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Yuengling Center.
USF Bulls head coach Brian Gregory reacts against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Yuengling Center. (Photo by: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider: How surprised were you that neither Laquincy Rideau nor David Collins were selected all-conference this year?


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}