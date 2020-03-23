End of season Q&A with Brian Gregory part III
On Thursday, one week after the college basketball season ended prematurely, BullsInsider.com spoke one-on-one with USF Bulls men’s basketball head coach Brian Gregory about his thoughts on a variety of topics.
In part three of our conversation Gregory talks about The American all-conference teams, roster attrition, and being in a dead period until April 15 due to concerns over coronavirus.
BullsInsider: How surprised were you that neither Laquincy Rideau nor David Collins were selected all-conference this year?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news