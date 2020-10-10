BullsInsider - ECU Pirates sink Bulls, 44-24

The University of South Florida Bulls lost big to the East Carolina University Pirates, 44-24 on Saturday. The Bulls looked outclassed by the formerly winless Pirates throughout most of the game.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

On the first drive of the second quarter, down two scores, USF quarterback, Jordan McCloud, scrambled to gain a first down. His gain was for good distance, but the ball popped out after contact and the fumble was recovered by the Pirates. On the very next play, Rahjai Harris ran 42 yards for the touchdown that put ECU up 24-7. It was the second straight ECU possession with a play for greater than 40 yards that resulted in a touchdown.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Holton Ahlers passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Not only did he play clean and efficient, his management of the offense seemed to do whatever they wanted to do. The Pirates only punted twice in the entire game.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

35:36 to 24:24. ECU held an 11 minute advantage in time of possession.

WHAT A PLAY

Late in the first quarter, ECU forced the Bulls to punt for the first time in the game. The Pirates fair caught the ball on their 22 yard line. On the second play of the drive, Ahlers connects with C.J. Johnson, who takes the catch 75 yards for an ECU touchdown. That was the second ECU touchdown of the game, and a big momentum shift that the Bulls could not overcome.

THE BOTTOM LINE

USF has a lot of work to do. They didn’t just lose to one of the worst programs in the conference, they were completely outplayed in all aspects of the game. ECU did what they wanted to on offense, while the Bulls struggled to do anything at all with the ball. The difference on the scoreboard was more a measure of where USF is right now than where ECU is. The Bulls will visit the Temple Owls in one week for a noon kickoff. Temple has played just one game this season, a 31-29 loss to Navy.