DeMatha (Md.) safety Byard commits to USF
Two weeks after concluding his official visit to South Florida, DeMatha (Md.) three-star safety Tawfiq Byard publicly committed to the Bulls staff. Byard made his decision a few weeks ago but a death in his immediate family led to him pushing back a public announcement
Relationships played a large role in the Bulls landing the talented defensive back including his relationships with defensive coordinator and safeties coach Bob Shoop and USF Director of Scouting Will Bahler who attended DeMatha himself.
"My relationship with coach Shoop and coach Bahler was a big part of it," Byard said of his decision. "Coach Shoop reminds me of my high school defensive coordinator, very smart and pays attention to details, and is always cracking jokes every once and while. With the program being so young I have a chance to establish myself in the history books. It’s a program led by a winner and is on the rise in college football."
Byard actually committed during his visit and saved his announcement for the future.
"Coach (Jeff) Scott gave me a big hug and we took some pictures," Byard said of the reaction. "Coach Shoop and coach Bahler were very excited as well just a good moment I was just lost for words honestly it just felt like home."
Like many rising seniors, Byard had some stress and anxiety over his recruitment due to all the uncertainties with college recruiting so making a decision now will allow him to focus on his last year of high school and making the most of that.
"It’s a huge relief," he said of making his decision. "It felt like I was walking up a hill that never ended and for it to be over Is amazing. I can lock in and focus on winning a WCAC Championship and than Getting USF its first-ever American Conference Championship. I’m excited."
Despite the distance from home in Maryland, Byard said his family was very happy and excited about his decision to go to USF.
"Family was happy and they were glad I joined a family they know that has the best interest for me and my future on and off the field," he said.
Byard is the second commit for the Bulls in what will likely be a smaller high school class.