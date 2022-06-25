DeMatha (Md.) safety Byard commits to USF

Two weeks after concluding his official visit to South Florida, DeMatha (Md.) three-star safety Tawfiq Byard publicly committed to the Bulls staff. Byard made his decision a few weeks ago but a death in his immediate family led to him pushing back a public announcement

Relationships played a large role in the Bulls landing the talented defensive back including his relationships with defensive coordinator and safeties coach Bob Shoop and USF Director of Scouting Will Bahler who attended DeMatha himself.

"My relationship with coach Shoop and coach Bahler was a big part of it," Byard said of his decision. "Coach Shoop reminds me of my high school defensive coordinator, very smart and pays attention to details, and is always cracking jokes every once and while. With the program being so young I have a chance to establish myself in the history books. It’s a program led by a winner and is on the rise in college football."

Byard actually committed during his visit and saved his announcement for the future.

"Coach (Jeff) Scott gave me a big hug and we took some pictures," Byard said of the reaction. "Coach Shoop and coach Bahler were very excited as well just a good moment I was just lost for words honestly it just felt like home."