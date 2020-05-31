RunningtheBulls - Cornelius talks USF and coach Mo

Cornelius talks USF and coach Mo
South Florida coaches are making waves in the Peach State with their 2021 recruiting and one of the top targets for the Bulls staff is offensive lineman Drew Cornelius from Heard County in Franklin. Cornelius has bonded with the new USF offensive line coach Allen Mogridge and he is ready to check out what Tampa has to offer as soon as he can.
