TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 1, 2023) – South Florida (4-4; 2-2 AAC) resumes American Athletic Conference play, following an open week, Saturday at Memphis (6-2; 3-1 AAC). With four regular season games remaining – two at home –the Bulls are in position to earn a bowl bid for the first time since 2018.

USF and Memphis have faced each other 11-times with the Bulls winning four of the contests. The two teams have not met since the 2020 season.

Watch the media availability in the media player below.