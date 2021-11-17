Coordinators' Update: Glenn Spencer & Charlie Weis Jr. preview Tulane
TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 17, 2021) – South Florida Defensive and Offensive Coordinators, Glenn Spencer and Charlie Weis Jr. met with the media via Zoom Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s game against Tulane.
Watch and listen to everything Coach Spencer and Coach Weis Jr. said in their media availability in the media player below.
