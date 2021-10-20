Coordinators' Update: Glenn Spencer & Charlie Weis Jr. preview Temple

TAMPA, Fla. (OCT. 20, 2021) – South Florida Defensive and Offensive Coordinators, Glenn Spencer and Charlie Weis Jr. met with the media via Zoom Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s game against Tulsa.

The coaches were asked how they measure player progress, how players have responded to the heartbreaking loss to Tulsa, Jaren Mangham showing that he’s more than just a north-south runner, and what impresses them about Temple.

The evening ESPN+ matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

Watch and listen to everything Coach Spencer and Coach Weis Jr. said in their media availability in the media player below.