Coordinators' Update: Glenn Spencer & Charlie Weis Jr. preview SMU

(TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021) – South Florida Bulls coordinators Glenn Spencer and Charlie Weis Jr. met with reporters via Zoom Wednesday. The Bulls play at SMU Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

The coordinators talked about improving tackling, defending play-action, injuries in the secondary, wanting to play fast but adjusting to a ball control offense, overcoming the crowd noise at BYU, the challenges the SMU offense presents – particularly quarterback Tanner Mordecai who is first in the nation in touchdown passes with 20 -- Demarcus Gregory’s performance at BYU and Timmy McClain’s scrambling and more.

Watch and listen to everything coach Spencer and coach Weis Jr. said in the media player below.