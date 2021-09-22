Coordinators' Update: Glenn Spencer & Charlie Weis Jr. preview BYU

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2021) – South Florida Defensive and Offensive Coordinators, Glenn Spencer and Charlie Weis Jr. met with the media via Zoom Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s game at Brigham Young.

The coaches talked about maintaining composure and focus in a hostile environment, how big, strong, physical and mature BYU is, how the USF offensive line is playing, giving BYU different looks on defense, how having a left handed quarterback has changed blocking and play calls for USF, defensive back T.J. Robinson and more.

The late night ESPN2 matchup will kick off at 10:15 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Watch and listen to everything Coach Spencer and Coach Weis Jr. said in their media availability in the media player below.