South Florida Coordinators Bob Shoop and Travis Trickett met with the media via Zoom Wednesday and previewed No. 24 Cincinnati.

USF (1-4, 0-1 AAC) will play its fourth straight game away from Tampa when the Bulls travel to Cincinnati (4-1, 1-0 AAC) for the 20th series meeting, the most-played in program history. The Bulls also seek their first road win since 2019 at ECU.

You may watch Coach Shoop and Coach Trickett in the media player below.