Instant Analysis: South Florida 55 Florida 66
TAMPA, FLA., (Dec. 18, 2021) –
Caleb Murphy scored a team high 16 points and tied a career high with three steals but South Florida fell to Florida 55-66 at FLA Live Arena Saturday afternoon.
Murphy also led USF with five assists. Javon Greene added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in the loss.
Florida had three players score in double figures led by Colin Castleton’s 12 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Duruji scored 11 points and added nine rebounds while Phlandrous Fleming added 12 points.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Phlandrous Fleming made a three-pointer with 1:09 left to give Florida a 62-50 lead.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: In addition to his scoring, Castleton had xx rebounds for a double-double, a block and a steal
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Two stood out to me. USF only made 2 three-pointers in the game and Florida out rebounded USF 45-27
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF lost a winnable game to the Gators and now will begin preparations to face BYU in Honolulu, Hawaii in the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday night.
