Instant Analysis: South Florida 55 Florida 66

TAMPA, FLA., (Dec. 18, 2021) –

Caleb Murphy scored a team high 16 points and tied a career high with three steals but South Florida fell to Florida 55-66 at FLA Live Arena Saturday afternoon.

Murphy also led USF with five assists. Javon Greene added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in the loss.

Florida had three players score in double figures led by Colin Castleton’s 12 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Duruji scored 11 points and added nine rebounds while Phlandrous Fleming added 12 points.



