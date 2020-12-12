ATLANTA, GA, DEC. 12, 2020 – USF (3-2) completes its non-conference schedule in Atlanta today against Wofford (2-1) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving quadruple-header at State Farm Arena. The game may be watched on ESPNews.

The Bulls, winners of two straight, defeated Stetson Tuesday getting a game-high 18 points and a career high tying nine rebounds from senior David Collins.

Monday the Terriers fell at No. 19 Richmond 77-72.





