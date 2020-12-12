Game Chat: USF vs. Wofford
ATLANTA, GA, DEC. 12, 2020 – USF (3-2) completes its non-conference schedule in Atlanta today against Wofford (2-1) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving quadruple-header at State Farm Arena. The game may be watched on ESPNews.
The Bulls, winners of two straight, defeated Stetson Tuesday getting a game-high 18 points and a career high tying nine rebounds from senior David Collins.
Monday the Terriers fell at No. 19 Richmond 77-72.
If you missed our What To Watch For game preview CLICK HERE.
To join our premium chat with other Bulls fans click HERE.
-- USF is 1-0 all-time against Wofford with the victory coming last season in Tampa.
-- USF head coach Brian Gregory is one win away from 300 career victories.
-- USF is holding opponents to just 28.2 percent from three-point range through five games this season.