 Game Chat: South Florida vs. Wofford
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-12 10:25:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Game Chat: USF vs. Wofford

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

ATLANTA, GA, DEC. 12, 2020 – USF (3-2) completes its non-conference schedule in Atlanta today against Wofford (2-1) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving quadruple-header at State Farm Arena. The game may be watched on ESPNews.

The Bulls, winners of two straight, defeated Stetson Tuesday getting a game-high 18 points and a career high tying nine rebounds from senior David Collins.

Monday the Terriers fell at No. 19 Richmond 77-72.


-- USF is 1-0 all-time against Wofford with the victory coming last season in Tampa.

-- USF head coach Brian Gregory is one win away from 300 career victories.

-- USF is holding opponents to just 28.2 percent from three-point range through five games this season.




