The University of Cincinnati kicked a field goal with a second left on the clock to defeat the University of South Florida Bulls, 20-17 on Saturday. The Bulls had led the game up until the early minutes of the fourth quarter, when the Bearcats tied the game at 17.





IT WAS OVER WHEN

Literally at the last second of the game, Sam Crosa kicked a 37 yard field goal from the USF 37 yard line as time expired.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

This honor belongs to Cincinnati’s Michael Warren. Warren rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown in the game, which was by far the most rushing yards by anyone in the game. However, his biggest play of the game came with just about minute left in regulation when he caught a 30 yard pass from Desmond Ridder that got his team into USF territory, ultimately setting up the field goal for the win.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

267-78. USF out-passed the Bearcats 267 yards to 78. And, if not for the 30 yarder in the final minute of the game, that would be 267-48. Overall, the USF offense outgained Cincinnati, 438 yards to 278 yards.

WHAT A PLAY

On USF’s first drive of the game with 1-10 on their 41 yard line, Jordan McCloud found Randall St. Felix for a 55 yard pass. That pass set up the first Bulls’ touchdown and was big for early momentum in the game.

THE BOTTOM LINE

No loss is a good loss and USF had a good showing against a ranked team to whom they were supposed to lose by two touchdowns based on game odds. Had they made any one of the four missed field goals or had their second touchdown of the game not been called back due to a questionable offensive pass interference call, they would have pulled off an upset. As it is, they drop to 4-6 (2-4) and bowl eligibility looks like a big challenge, but one that can be overcome. They will have to win out against Memphis in one week and UCF on Black Friday. Game times for those games have yet to be announced.