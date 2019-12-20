Head coach Jeff Scott announced Friday the addition of Trumain Carroll as director of football strength and conditioning on his first USF football staff.

Carroll spent the previous two seasons serving as head strength and conditioning coach under head coach Chad Morris at Arkansas (2018-19) and previously worked under Morris as head strength and conditioning coach at SMU (2015-17) for three seasons.

“I’m very excited to add Trumain Carroll to our staff at USF,” Scott said. “Our strength and conditioning staff spend a great deal of time with our student-athletes, so it was very important to get the right person to lead that effort. Trumain has a track record of developing players and preparing them for success and will be an excellent coach and mentor for the young men in our program.”

Prior to joining the SMU staff, Carroll served two seasons (2013-14) as assistant strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater Oklahoma State, marking his second coaching stint with the Cowboys.

Carroll was defensive end at Oklahoma State from 2001 to 2005. During his playing career, he helped guide the Cowboys to three consecutive bowl games, including a victory in the 2002 Houston Bowl and appearances in the 2003 Cotton Bowl and 2004 Alamo Bowl.

Prior to returning to Oklahoma State, Carroll was director of strength and conditioning at South Carolina State (2011-12) after serving in the same role at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (2008-11).

Carroll joined UMKC after his first stint at Oklahoma State, where he was the assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2006-08. While in Stillwater, Carroll designed and directed the strength program for the Oklahoma State women’s basketball program that advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2007 NCAA Tournament. He also assisted in the strength and conditioning program with the Oklahoma State football team that won the 2006 Independence Bowl and the 2007 Insight.com Bowl.

During his tenure at SMU, Carroll’s efforts in the weight room aided in the development of All-American wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn, who both went on to NFL Draft selection. Sutton and Quinn were two of the most dynamic wide receivers in college football in 2017, each posting 1,000-yard receiving seasons to become one of the only pair of teammates in the FBS to accomplish the feat.

A second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Sutton posted career receiving totals of 3,152 yards and 31 touchdowns on 189 receptions in four seasons at SMU.

A semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, Quinn led the nation in receptions in 2017 with 114 and ranked among the top 15 nationally in receiving touchdowns (No. 4, 13), receiving yards per game (No. 10, 95.1) and receiving yards (No. 11, 1,236). He posted two of the three top reception performances in the FBS during the regular season, posting 17 catches twice, and became the only player this century to register 15-plus catches in three straight games before being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Carroll earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State in December 2005.

He received his Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach Certification in May 2007 and his USA Weightlifting Sports Performance Certification in February 2008.

Carroll and his wife, Jarne, have a young son, Trumain “Deuce” Carroll.