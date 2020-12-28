BullsInsider - Caleb Murphy Tabbed AAC Freshman Of The Week

IRVING, Texas, DEC. 28, 2020 – University of South Florida guard Caleb Murphy has been selected as the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Murphy poured in 14 points last Tuesday against Wichita State and added six assists and three rebounds against the Shockers.

Murphy becomes the first Bull to be named the AAC Freshman of the Week since Alexis Yetna (Paris) earned the award four times during the 2018-19 season.

The Bulls and Murphy return to action Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a match-up at Memphis scheduled to air on ESPN2.