By the Numbers: USF's loss to Temple
As always we take a look at the PFF numbers from USF games and this week we look at Thursday night's loss to Temple and how poor offensive performance doomed the Bulls and hurt their bowl aspiratio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news