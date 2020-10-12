BullsInsider - By the Numbers: USF's loss to ECU

By the Numbers: USF's loss to ECU
South Florida continues to suffer from growing pains in year one under Jeff Scott and the loss to East Carolina highlighted all of the various issues that have plagued the team so far this season. We take look at the numbers from the game with help from our friends at PFF College.
QB PLAY IMPROVES
Jordan McCloud got the nod after a good performance off the bench against Cincinnati and he had a decent day considering he didn't have much to see downfield as ECU covered well and got pressure on the Bulls QB at the same time. Noah Johnson came off the bench and ran it well in limited work.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news