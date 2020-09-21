 BullsInsider - By the Numbers: USF's blowout loss to ND
By the Numbers: USF's blowout loss to ND

Kelly Quinlan • BullsInsider
It was ugly, worse than most expected and South Florida didn't score at Notre Dame. We will take a look at the numbers via PFF College and see what there is to take away on a positive note from Saturday's game.

Jordan McCloud throws a ball against ND
Jordan McCloud throws a ball against ND (ACC Media Services)

QBs Disappoint Again

It is hard to gauge the play of South Florida's quarterbacks this season because the guy projected to start the season hasn't suited up yet in Cade Fortin and the offensive line continues have key guys out. Here is how the four that played in South Bend graded out according to PFF.

