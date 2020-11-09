By the Numbers: USF comes close at Memphis
South Florida may still be winless in AAC play, but they've been on the edge of a couple of wins with the game at Memphis being the latest example of a close call with a win. With help from our friends at PFF College we take a look at the numbers and top performers against the Tigers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news