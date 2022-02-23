Bulls target Ohio WR with area ties
South Florida coaches typically recruit receivers in-state or close by, but receivers coach Bobby Bentley found a receiver in Ohio for who he made an exception. Ardell Banks from Washington HS in Massillon is one of the top receivers in the midwest and the Bulls jumped in and have a connection to the area for him as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news