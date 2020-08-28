The hot week for the Bulls on the recruiting trail continued on Friday evening, as versatile offensive lineman Cole Best from Trinity Prep joined the 2021 class.

Best chose the Bulls over other offers from Western Kentucky and several FCS schools.

He becomes the third offensive line commit in a class that will likely have four to five linemen. All three have committed within the last month.

"I wanted to lock in my best offer at the place where I am meant to be," Best said. "I fell in love with the school, players, traditions, and obviously coach (Allen) Mogridge and (Jeff) Scott are the best. I want a guy like coach Mo to be my coach for the next chapter."