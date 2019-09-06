USF is attempting to add one more piece to its 2020 recruiting class and this weekend is the next opportunity for Brian Gregory and his staff to close out an official visitor.

Last Sunday, within hours of returning home from an official visit to Tampa, four-star prospect Caleb Murphy verbally committed to the Bulls. The No. 53 ranked player in the 2020 class, Murphy’s commitment vaulted USF’s recruiting class ranking to No. 2 in the American Athletic Conference and No. 26 in the nation.