Bulls' OL coach makes impression on Nicely

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
South Florida offensive line coach Allen Mogridge has been busy in Georgia and Gainesville HS three-star offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely. Nicely has a wide mix of offers from FBS programs including the Bulls and he spoke with Bulls Insider about his recruitment.

