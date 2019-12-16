One of the first offers that new South Florida coach Jeff Scott made as head coach of the Bulls was to Omarion Dollison from Imro HS in Columbia, SC. Dollison is interested in the Bulls and really likes coach Scott, but the timing may not work out for both parties in this case.

"Jeff Scott gave me the offer. He wasn't recruiting me at Clemson, he just had called my head coach, told him he was interested in me, and he called me the next day, and offered me." Dollison said. "I was surprised by it, I was really surprised. He said I was his first offer at WR."

That's all well and good but there is one particle obstacle.

"I've never been down there before. I'm about to be an early enrollee, so if I was to sign with them, it would be without ever seeing the campus," he said. "Coach Scott was telling me that it is hot there almost all the time, and about the offense, but I really don't know anything about the campus or the atmosphere. I haven't seen it. It would be hard to explain to my family if I signed with a school that I have never been to. I mean, I told my head coach when he offered, that they offered a little bit late, but coach Jeff Scott, he just got there. Charlie Strong wasn't recruiting me when he was at USF."

Dollison is a slot receiver and he has final five including the Bulls who appear to be a long shot.

"My final five are UConn, UNC-Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, Cincy, USF," he said.

He will sign at 10:30 am on Wednesday at a high school ceremony.

