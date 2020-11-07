BullsInsider - Bulls lose late to Memphis, 34-33

The University of South Florida Bulls take a tough one point loss to the University of Memphis Tigers, 34-33 on Saturday. The Bulls held a lead late into the fourth quarter, but changes in the Bulls defense combined with the experience and skill of Memphis quarterback, Brady White, resulted in an unhappy ending for USF.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

USF was up two touchdowns with 4:36 to go in the game when the defense allowed two touchdowns to be scored in just over two minutes of game time. Even after giving up the one point lead to the Tigers, the Bulls would still get the ball back with 1:03 to go in the game, but the offense was unable to move the ball at all. Even a field goal would have been enough to win the game.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Brady White passed for 437 yards and four touchdowns. More importantly, he orchestrated a fourth quarter comeback from down by two scores to win the game and extend their home winning streak to 13 games.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

2-12. The Bulls converted just two times on 12 third downs. Memphis went 10-19.

WHAT A PLAY

After the two teams traded field goals four times, White was just beginning to march his team back down the field when an errant pass found its way into the hands of Daquan Evans, who turned the interception into a 51 yard touchdown. It was Evans third pick in as many games.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The Bulls looked good for 3 and ¾ of the game, but coaching decisions combined with missed assignments on defense allowed the Tigers to come back late. Some of the young players are getting good playing time and experience, and some of them are really shining with the opportunity, but the improvement for the team overall is coming at a slower pace than it would need to in order to save the season. The Bulls will try to right the ship at Houston in one week. That game has a 3 PM kickoff, with television broadcast available via ESPN+.