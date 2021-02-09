Bulls land veteran DL Yarberough as a Grad Transfer
South Florida coaches are looking to bolster the Bulls defense and New Mexico State defensive end Xander Yarberough will aim to fill one of the key roles on the defensive line. Yarberough did not play in 2020, but he played 502 snaps and defensive end and defensive tackle for the Aggies in 2019 after converting from the tight end position where he was recruited at out of high school.
As a junior, Yarberough had three sacks and 24 tackles in his first collegiate action as a defender. He spoke to Bulls Insider about his decision to come from Las Cruces, NM via San Antonio to Tampa.
