Published Jun 26, 2024
Bulls land versatile kicker/punter Brunno Reus for 2025 class
Kelly Quinlan  •  BullsInsider
Braden River (Fla.) kicker Brunno Reus committed to South Florida after many visits with the Bulls since Alex Golesh took over the program. Reus went from winning a kicking competition last summer ahead of his junior year season at USF to becoming one of the Bulls' top kicking targets over the last year.

