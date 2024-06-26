Advertisement
Bulls land versatile kicker/punter Brunno Reus for 2025 class
Braden River (Fla.) kicker Brunno Reus committed to South Florida after many visits with the Bulls since Alex Golesh took over the program. Reus went from winning a kicking competition last summer ahead of his junior year season at USF to becoming one of the Bulls' top kicking targets over the last year.
Committed to @USFFootball on a full scholarship @Coach_KThoma @CoachGolesh @ChadCreamer21 @CoachMajewski pic.twitter.com/2GzFIkm09k— Brunno Angello Reus (@ReusBrunno) June 26, 2024
USF
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- CB
- WR
- OT
- PRO
- OT
- OLB
- SDE
- S
- SDE
- SDE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement