Bulls land their QB for 2024

A week after camping with the South Florida football staff, Fletcher HS 2024 quarterback Marcelis Tate committed to the Bulls on Friday. Tate will switch coasts in Florida and play his college ball in Tampa.

"The love USF showed for me was unlike any other school showed and I was just ready to commit," Tate said. "In recruiting the first quarterback commit is usually the one who wins the job and it was a good fit for me and USF has a great campus and is building a special program."

Landing the talented quarterback so early will help Travis Trickett the new USF offensive coordinator and head coach Jeff Scott and the rest of the staff assemble the 2024 class and likely help with some 2023 targets as well by having an early class ambassador.