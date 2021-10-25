Bulls land prep DB Ward to add to the 2022 class

Tavin Ward wanted to go to South Florida for a long time and he camped with the Bulls staff in the past, went to games while growing up in the Fort Myers area, and continued to be recruited when the new staff arrived last year in Tampa. Ward moved up to Columbia (SC) to go to Palmetto Prep Academy for a post-grad year and that move paid off as South Florida offered him over the weekend during a visit for the Temple game and on Monday Ward committed to head coach Jeff Scott and the staff.

Ward gives the Bulls a versatile defensive back who can play all five secondary spots with good size. He projects as either a safety or a nickel in the Bulls defense.