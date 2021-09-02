Bulls land Panhandle receiver Cade Roberts
South Florida picked up a commitment from South Walton receiver Cade Roberts on Thursday just hours before the Bulls kickoff the 2021 season. Roberts is the fourth commitment for USF’s 2022 class.
