Bulls land OLB Christian Smith from Georgia

South Florida picked up another big time target with a commitment from outside linebacker Christian Smith. The Harrison HS (Ga.) standout outside backer gives the Bulls another key piece for the 2025 class and some versatility with his ability to rush off the edge and play traditional linebacker roles.

“I decided to commit to the University of South Florida,” Smith announced on a live stream by Georgia High School Football Daily.

The talented linebacker was a more recent offer by outside linebacker coach Chad Creamer and the Bulls staff last month.

“So October 29th, it was like a month away from National Signing Day and it was getting close to time for me to make a decision. I got a call from the USF coaches and we were chopping it up a little bit and five minutes later they were like hey man we got an offer for you and he was like we know it is a little late but it was big time. Everyone was hyped for me and I fell hard on my visit down there. It was a game-changer for me. I feel like (USF) is a place where I can really fit in and make a family.”

Creamer ran point on Smith’s recruitment for the Bulls.

“Coach Creamer, I went down there and we were in his office and he showed me a little cut up of some things he would want me to do in their defense from their players. It was pretty cool and then he showed me film from my high school doing the exact same things. That is when I was like this is legit right here. They want me to play their B position which is more like rushing the passer and dropping back into coverage. It is a little bit of both, more mixed up,” he said.

Head Bulls coach Alex Golesh also met with Smith on his visit and the pair got on well.

“Coach Golesh is a cool guy. I met him, my pops met him and we had a great conversation in his office talking about ball and how things are going for USF and how the program is on the rise and all of that type of stuff,” he said.

The transition from being a high school rush end to a more traditional outside linebacker role is what landed Smith his offer and eventual commitment to the Bulls.

As a senior Smith has 58 tackles, 8 TFLs and four sacks this season leading his team to a region title. Smith picked the Bulls over UAB and Kennesaw State both FBS programs near his home.