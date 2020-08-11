South Florida coaches got some good news on Tuesday as Jenkins HS (Ga.) standout defensive lineman Jacquez Williams announced his commitment to the Bulls. The talented defensive tackle spoke with Bulls Insider about his decision to join the new-look USF program under head coach Jeff Scott.

"I am committing to USF. What made USF stand out from the rest of the schools recruiting me was the bond I built with coach Da'Quan Bowers and the rest of the coaching staff. When they first offered me they kept it real and it stayed that way the whole process. I believe in the championship mentality coach Scott is bringing coming from Clemson where he won two national championships," Williams said.