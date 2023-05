Former Missouri and FAU linebacker Jamie Pettway announced his commitment to South Florida on Tuesday night. Pettway ended up as a starter for the Owls last season under current Bulls defensive coordinator Todd Orlando starting the final six games of the season racking up 51 total tackles in 513 snaps with a 51.5 PFF grade.

Pettway was a high-three star signee to Missouri out of high school, but he did not play much for the Tigers before transferring to FAU last year. He comes to USF as a one-year grad transfer.

The linebacker technically has two years remaining on his clock. FAU listed him as a redshirt sophomore last season.